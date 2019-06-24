Matt Salhany Returns to the Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have signed forward Matt Salhany for the 2019-20 season.

Salhany, 26, had a career year with Adirondack last season, netting 42 points in 58 games (15 goals, 27 assists). 2019-20 will be the Warwick, RI native's third season in the ECHL and his second with the Thunder.

"Alex Loh and the entire Adirondack Thunder staff gave me an opportunity last year when many other teams had given up on me," Salhany said on Monday. "Glens Falls is a prime spot to develop and showcase your skills as an individual. I couldn't be more excited for another year playing in front of the Thunder faithful at Cool Insuring Arena."

Prior to turning pro in 2017, Salhany attended the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he put up 43 points in 137 games during his four-year college career. Salhany also served as captain during his senior season.

