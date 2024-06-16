MATT RAMBO WINS IT IN OVERTIME! Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs Full Game Highlights

June 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







The Maryland Whipsnakes got their first win of the season after a close battle with the Philadelphia Waterdogs. After clutch saves in overtime, Philly's own Matt Rambo scored the overtime winner.

