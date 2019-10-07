Matt O'Dea Signs After Studded College Career

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Matt O'Dea for the '19-'20 season!

O'Dea played the past three seasons at Western New England University! The 5'10, 163lbs forward put up 73 points in 76 games with the Golden Bears!

The Chicago-land native will play his first professional games with the Marksmen, joining a young but skilled group in Fayetteville.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Matt!

-

