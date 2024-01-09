Matt O'Dea Named SPHL & Paylocity Player of the Week
January 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is also the SPHL Player of the Week... #15 Matt O'Dea!
The six-foot defenseman has been on a tear recently, tallying points in six of his last seven games and totaling eight points in the past three games. O'Dea recorded one goal and two assists in each of Roanoke's home wins over Birmingham and Knoxville last weekend, then added another goal and an assist in the 5-1 road win at Knoxville on Sunday! Matty's goal on Sunday gave the Orland Park, Illinois native his 100th career SPHL point, and he recently surpassed former captain Travis Armstrong for most points by a Dawgs defenseman in franchise history!
The assistant captain has three goals and eight assists since Christmas, and ranks among the top-three defensemen in the SPHL this season in points (20) and assists (17) despite missing the first four games of the season!
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from January 9, 2024
- Matt O'Dea Named SPHL & Paylocity Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Historic Weekend Sees Havoc Win Twice - Huntsville Havoc
- Filion Called up to ECHL's Trois-Riviéres Lions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Matt O'Dea Named SPHL & Paylocity Player of the Week
- Filion Called up to ECHL's Trois-Riviéres Lions
- Dawgs Blow Out Ice Bears In Chaotic 5-1 Road Win
- Dawgs Sign Vella, Activate Alvo, and Place Stubbs on Injured Reserve
- Dawgs Rally Late For 4-2 Home Win Over Ice Bears