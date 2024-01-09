Matt O'Dea Named SPHL & Paylocity Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is also the SPHL Player of the Week... #15 Matt O'Dea!

The six-foot defenseman has been on a tear recently, tallying points in six of his last seven games and totaling eight points in the past three games. O'Dea recorded one goal and two assists in each of Roanoke's home wins over Birmingham and Knoxville last weekend, then added another goal and an assist in the 5-1 road win at Knoxville on Sunday! Matty's goal on Sunday gave the Orland Park, Illinois native his 100th career SPHL point, and he recently surpassed former captain Travis Armstrong for most points by a Dawgs defenseman in franchise history!

The assistant captain has three goals and eight assists since Christmas, and ranks among the top-three defensemen in the SPHL this season in points (20) and assists (17) despite missing the first four games of the season!

