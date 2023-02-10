Matt Mervis, Zack Gelof to Play for Team Israel in World Baseball Classic

Kalamazoo, MI - The World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 7th and a pair of Growlers will be playing. 2018 Growler Matt Mervis and 2019 Growler Zack Gelof will both represent Team Israel in this year's tournament. Both Mervis and Gelof finished the past season in AAA and are expected to make their MLB debuts in 2023. This year's World Baseball Classic will be held from March 7th until March 21st. Games will be played in Taichung, Taiwan - Tokyo, Japan - Phoenix, Arizona and Miami, Florida. Countries from around the globe, including the United States will participate. Most games will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. Tune in to watch a pair of Growlers play on a national stage.

