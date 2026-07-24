Matt Levy: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 19/20
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2026
- In Wake of Johnny Aye's League-Record Debut, Fort Wayne Football Club Readies for Match at Spokane Velocity FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Charlotte Hosts Rival Richmond on Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Charlotte Hosts Rival Richmond on Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night
- Shorthanded Independence Drops Three Points at Spokane Velocity, 3-0
- Independence Work USL2 Pipeline, Sign Midfielder Jaylen Orr
- Independence Travel Cross-Country for Midweek Date with Spokane Velocity
- Charlotte Drops First Game at Home, Loses to Chattanooga, 4-2