Matt Hall Becomes First Former Sweet to Reach Major League Baseball

Walla Walla, Wash. - LHP Matt Hall (Missouri State), who pitched for the Walla Walla Sweets during the 2013 season, was called up to the Major Leagues by the Detroit Tigers. The move was reported September 10.

Hall played for the Sweets following his freshman campaign at Missouri State un the . In 2015, Hall was one of the primary contributors to the Bears advancing to the NCAA Super Regional, and followed that success by being selected in the 6th round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Hall becomes the first player to have played for the Sweets to reach an active MLB roster. According to reports, he was scheduled to be activated on September 11.

"I don't think Matt's call-up to Detroit is a huge surprise for any of us (former Sweets staff)," said former Sweets manager J.C. Biagi, who received a text from Hall confirming the move. "He demonstrated a terrific demeanor, toughness and a certain level of intelligence while he was here that clearly still separates him even today. We couldn't be more proud of Matty. There isn't a more deserving guy out there."

