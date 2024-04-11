Matt Graham Honored with Achievement Award

April 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The FPHL announced Thursday that Prowlers general manager/head coach Matt Graham has been selected for the league's Achievement Award.

Graham broke into the then-FHL in the 2013-14 season with the Watertown Privateers and averaged a point-per-game before leaving for HC Detva in Slovakia. After two more full seasons there, he returned to North America and played a season with the Danbury Titans in 2016-17. After the Titans folded, he joined the Prowlers via a dispersal draft and teamed up with his childhood friend, Branden Parkhouse. Graham is now in his seventh season as a Prowler, was part of the team that went to the 2018 Commissioner's Cup Final and won the 2019-20 FPHL Forward of the Year award.

Overall, as a player, the Rancho Cucamonga, California native ranks 2nd in league history in assists with 327, 4th in points with 465 and 5th in games played with 387. In his ninth season in the league and eleventh as a pro, Graham is still producing at a high level on the ice. He led Port Huron with 32 assists when he was put on IR in mid-March.

Graham is in his third season as the head coach and general manager of Port Huron after taking over from Joe Pace Jr. before the 2021-22 season. He runs the entire Prowlers organization along with assistant GM/assistant coach Alex Johnson and now assistant coach Chris Paulin from sales to marketing to the team on the ice. Since taking over the organization, Graham has improved the Prowlers on the ice and in the stands and is guiding them into their 10th season in 2024-25.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the league," Graham said. "When I came into the league for the first time in 2013 I never would've guessed that I'd still be a part of it 10 years later. The opportunities that the league has provided myself and other players and staff is unparalleled. I'm very fortunate to have been a part of some first class organizations. I have played with great players and teammates, worked with people like Joe Pace who showed me the ropes, and worked for Barry Soskin, who has trusted me with running and coaching one of the organizations longest standing members in Port Huron. The FPHL has come a very long way since my first year and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Graham is set to lead his team into the playoffs for the third-straight year. Game 1 is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. on April 19 at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/playoffs or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.