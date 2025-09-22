Matt Gosselin Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The QMJHL's first Videotron Player of the Week for the 2025-2026 season is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada winger Matt Gosselin. The 19-year-old from Montmagny, Quebec set a few team records for the Armada while the club started the season 2-0-0-0 following a road trip through Western Quebec.

Starting out the season in Rouyn-Noranda on Friday night, Gosselin was held off the scoresheet. However, his club, ranked first in the CHL Top 10 preseason rankings, started the season on the right foot, earning a hard-fought 6-5 overtime triumph over the Huskies.

Gosselin took matters into his own hands the next afternoon in Val-d'Or. His goal with just over three minutes remaining in the first would prove to be the eventual game-winner. It was also just the beginning for the third-year veteran, who would go on to set new Armada team records with five goals and seven points, playing a factor in every goal for the visitors in a 7-0 victory over the Foreurs. Gosselin, an obvious choice for first star on the day, added an impressive +5 rating on the afternoon.

Originally drafted by the Armada in the fifth round at the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Gosselin appeared in 131 regular season games for the club entering this campaign. Last season saw him reach new career highs with 14 goals and 40 points in 60 games.







