Matt Erickson Back to Manage the Timber Rattlers in 2019

January 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Matt Erickson will return as the manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the 2019 season. Erickson, a native of Appleton, is back for his ninth season as the manager for Milwaukee's Midwest League affiliate.

Former Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jim Henderson, who pitched for the Timber Rattlers in 2009, has been named as the pitching coach for the 2019 Rattlers. Dave Joppie, who managed the Kane County Cougars in 2004 and 2005, enters his third season in the Brewers organization as the hitting coach of the Rattlers.

Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson and Strength & Conditioning Specialist Connor McCarthy are returning to the team in their roles. This year will be Paxson's tenth season with the Timber Rattlers and 26th season with the Brewers. McCarthy will be in his second season in Wisconsin and with the Brewers.

Erickson, who was the Timber Rattlers hitting coach in 2009 and 2010, has been with the Rattlers since the team's affiliation with the Brewers began. The Timber Rattlers have been to the Midwest League playoffs three times under Erickson's direction. Wisconsin won the 2012 Midwest League Championship with Erickson at the helm. He is the longest-serving manager in the history of Appleton Professional Baseball. His regular season record with the Rattlers is 536-574 (.483).

Henderson, who is from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, began his professional career in 2003. Milwaukee signed Henderson as a minor league free agent and sent him to Wisconsin to start the 2009 season. Henderson earned a spot on the Midwest League's Western Division All-Star squad after appearing in 26 games for the Rattlers and converting 17 out of 17 save opportunities. He moved up the Milwaukee system and would make his MLB debut on July 26, 2012 against the Washington Nationals, the organization with which he started his pro career. Henderson appeared in 111 games over three seasons with the Brewers and collected 31 saves. He pitched in 44 games for the New York Mets in 2016, his final MLB season. This will be his first full-season as a coach in the Brewers minor league system.

Joppie, a native of Hastings, Michigan, is in his third season in the Brewers minor league organization. He was the hitting coach for the Carolina Mudcats (Carolina League) in 2017 and spent the 2018 season as the hitting coach for Colorado Springs (Pacific Coast League). The 2019 season will be his 24th season in professional baseball. Joppie started in the minor league system of the Oakland Athletics in 1995 and managed and coached in that system through 2005. He joined the Boston Red Sox organization in 2006 and was a hitting coach for many different affiliates there until joining the Brewers system for the 2017 season.

Longest Serving Managers for Appleton Professional Baseball:

- Matt Erickson: Nine seasons (2011-present)

- Gordy Lund: Five seasons (1974, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1980)

- Billy DeMars: Three seasons (1963-1965)

- Gary Thurman: Three seasons (2000-2002)

- Eddie Dancisak: Two-and-a-half seasons (1940-1942)

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.