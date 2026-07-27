Matt Denman Returns to Ridertown as Assistant Coach and Assistant Director of Scouting

Published on July 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to welcome Matt Denman back to The Stable!

Denman rejoined the RoughRiders as a scout for the 2024-25 season and served as the Assistant Director of Scouting for the 2025-26 season. Denman will now fill the role of Assistant Coach and Assistant Director of Scouting.

A Prior Lake, Minnesota, native, Denman spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the Prior Lake Lakers. He also patrolled the blue line for the Lakers from 2013-2016. Denman joined the RoughRiders from the Minnesota Magicians partway through the 2017-18 campaign and tallied an impressive 30 points in 40 games as a rookie defenseman for the Riders. Denman went on to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 2018-2022.

"The RoughRiders family is excited to welcome Matt back to Ridertown full time. Matt is familiar with our players, as well as our entire organization, so we will hit the ground running. We are looking forward to the impact Matt will make on both the coaching and scouting sides of our organization," said General Manager and Head Coach Mark Carlson when announcing the hire.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.