Matt Campbell Scores 21 GOALS at the 2025 Championship Series

February 24, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Every single point from Matt Campbell's Golden Stick winning performance from the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. The Golden Stick is an award given to the player that, at the end of the Champ Series, has the most scoring points. Campbell finished with 23 scoring points (21G, 2T).

