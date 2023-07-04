Matson Gem, Wylie Grand Slam Secure Series Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A one-hit, one-run outing from Zach Matson and a grand slam from All-Star Justin Wylie set the tone for the Monarchs in a 5-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Legends Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Matson had a no-hit bid going into the fifth inning. He threw six innings allowing one run on one hit. He walked three and struck out five.

The Monarchs move to 5-0 versus the Canaries in 2023 and improve to 31-17 to maintain their top spot in the American Association.

The Monarchs got the scoring started in the second inning. Wylie doubled and was given third base on an interference call after an attempted steal. Peter Maris would extend his hit streak to eight games with an RBI single that scored Wylie. It was 1-0 Monarchs after two innings.

The final runs the Monarchs would score came in the third inning. After loading the bases, Wylie unloaded them with a grand slam, his first of the season. That grand slam made it 5-0 Monarchs through three innings. It was Wylie's fourth home run of the season.

The Canaries would get on the board in the fifth inning. Carson Clowers hit an RBI single to score Trevor Achenbach to make it 5-1 Monarchs through five innings.

Relievers Alex Valdez and Dalton Moats kept the Canaries at bay in the later innings. Moats threw the eighth and ninth frames in his return from the injured list.

The final sign of life from Sioux Falls came on a solo home run from Achenbach in the ninth inning to make it 5-2.

Moats would shut the door from there. Matson got the win (2-1) and Canaries starter Akeem Bostick got the loss (1-2).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs finish a three-game series versus the Sioux Falls Canaries Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Legends Field.

