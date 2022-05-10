Matias and Glendinning Homer as Naturals Beat Wind Surge 7-4

SPRINGDALE, AR - Seven different players recorded hits for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, while Seuly Matias and Robbie Glendinning both connected on their fifth home runs of the year, as the Naturals opened the week with a 7-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge, Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Nick Loftin opened the scoring in the third inning, bringing home Logan Porter with a sacrifice fly, then after Tucker Bradley singled and Michael Massey walked, Matias crushed at three-run homer out to left-center field, to put the Naturals up 4-0.

After Wichita countered with three runs in the fourth inning and trimmed the Northwest Arkansas lead to one run, the Naturals opened up the seventh with four straight hits to score two runs, including RBI singles from Maikel Garcia and Massey.

The Wind Surge inched closer again in the top of the eighth, but the Naturals responded with a solo home run down the left field line off the bat of Glendinning, moving the score to the 7-4 that held to be final.

After starting pitcher Marcelo Martinez allowed three runs across 4.0 innings with five strikeouts, Dante Biasi took over and threw 3.0 scoreless frames of relief, earning his second win of the season.

Jonah Dipoto recorded the first two outs of the eighth and Yefri Del Rosario came on with the bases loaded to get the final out, then pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the four-out save, his first save of the year.

The Naturals are back in action against Wichita Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark, as Angel Zerpa returns to the mound for his fifth start of the year.

