Mathieu Betts vs. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund: Who Deserves Your ALL-CFL Vote?
Published on October 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Mathieu Betts and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund have been terrorizing quarterbacks all season and now they're going head-to-head for YOUR vote in the ALL-CFL Fan Vote.
Watch the highlights, compare the stats, and decide who deserves to be on the ALL-CFL Team.
Ã°Å¸âÂ³Ã¯Â¸Â Cast your vote now at: https://gamezone.cfl.ca/allcfl?&utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=organic_social&utm_campaign=allcfl_2025
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
