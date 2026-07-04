Mathew Sexton with a House Call!

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Mathew Sexton put on the AFTERBURNERS to take this punt return back for a touchdown in this Fanduel Canada Day Weekend.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026

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