Mathew Sexton with a House Call!
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Mathew Sexton put on the AFTERBURNERS to take this punt return back for a touchdown in this Fanduel Canada Day Weekend.
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