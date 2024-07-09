Match Replay - Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets - 11.26.24

July 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







Legacy Indoor Soccer Rivals face off as Milwaukee Wave travel to Cable Dahmer Arena to take on the KC Comets in the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.