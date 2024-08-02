Match Replay - Kansas City Comets vs. Utica City FC - MASL Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2

August 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Kansas City Comets take on Utica City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica NY.

