Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville SC

May 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

After a three-game road streak, FMFC finally returns to Breese Stevens Field to play One Knoxville SC. This will be the third round of the Jägermeister Cup, but the first one hosted in Madison. The match will kick off at 6pm CT.

Forward was scheduled to play Knoxville earlier this month, but the match was postponed due to inclement weather. Both teams are 1-1 in the Cup and tied for second in Group 2.

HISTORY WITH ONE KNOXVILLE

Last season, during Knoxville's inaugural year, Forward finished 0-1-2 in the series. In all three matchups, only three total goals were scored between both sides.

Knoxville conceded the least amount of goals in USL League One last year (39) and proved to be a tough opponent for Forward's offense. Nazeem Bartman was the only play for the 'Mingos to score against the 2023 newcomers.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last week, FMFC had an explosive win against newcomers Spokane Velocity FC. Three different midfielders scored for the 'Mingos in their 3-0 victory. Jimmie Villalobos and Aiden Mesias scored their first goals of the season, while Devin Boyce netted his third, making him the leading goal scorer for the 'Gos this year.

Christian Chaney had two assists on the night, and the FMFC defense and Bernd Schipmann tallied their third clean sheet of the season.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Between the Cup and regular-season, FMFC has won the last three games they have played. Here's how they can continue the streak:

Neutralize the midfield. Knoxville's Angelo Kelly-Rosales leads his squad in chances created (14), goals scored (3), and assists (2) so far this season. If Forward can find a way to lock him down defensively, they'll have a better chance of controlling the midfield. Look for Villalobos or Boyce to be in charge of manning Kelly-Rosales

Take chances early. Knoxville goalkeeper Sean Lewis was the 2023 USL League One Golden Glove Recipient. With two clean sheets so far this season, he will be tough to score against. However, over the last three games, Forward has scored eight goals and found an offensive rhythm led by Chaney, who has had two goals and three assists in three games. They will need to continue their momentum and put shots on Lewis early.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC stays at home to play Lexington SC on Saturday, June 1st. The club will be celebrating the beginning of Pride Month with a Pride Fest Market and Chalkfest taking place before the match kicks off at 5pm CT. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvKNX

Saturday, May 25, 2024

6:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

Presented by Roth Cheese

FOLLOW LIVE

5.25 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvKNX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 1-1-0

KNX: 1-1-0

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 21, 2024

Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs One Knoxville SC - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.