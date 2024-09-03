Match Preview: Forward Madison FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

September 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

There are only seven games left of the regular season, and the 'Gos are on the road to play the Chattanooga Red Wolves at 6:30pm CT.

The boys look to remain in the hunt for first place in the standings, and a win this weekend could see them move up the ladder.

HISTORY AGAINST CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

This season, Forward Madison is undefeated against Chattanooga, securing two victories against them in the USL Jägermeister Cup. Three different players have scored for the 'Mingos - Devin Boyce, Juan Galindrez, and Garrett McLaughlin. Plus, Bernd Schipmann and the Forward defense have only conceded one goal against the Red Wolves.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last Thursday, Forward Madison beat Union Omaha in a penalty kick shootout to advance to the semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Wolfgang Prentice scored the opening goal in the first two minutes of the match, and Christian Chaney scored the equalizer in the 85th minute to force the game into a penalty kick shootout.

Bernd Schipmann made a diving save to lead his squad to a 3 (5) - 3 (4) victory in one of the biggest games in club history.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC hosts the semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Wednesday, September 11th at 6pm CT. This is the club's first knockout round played at Breese Stevens Field.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA

Saturday, September 7th, 2024

6:30pm CT kickoff

CHI Memorial Stadium - Chattanooga, Tennessee

FOLLOW LIVE

9/7 Watch Party

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCHA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 6-2-7

CHA: 5-9-1

