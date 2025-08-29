Match Notes: Westchester SC Rounds out August with Road Match at FC NaplesÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

Portland Edges WSC 3-2 Sunday: Even sporting the new black kits couldn't bring a different home result on Sunday, as WSC fell 3-2 to Portland Hearts of Pine in USL League One play. WSC drew first blood at Memorial Stadium, with Ermin Mackic beating keeper Hunter Morse just 16 minutes into the match to give the home standers the early lead. Portland countered just ten minutes later when Titus Washinton beat Andrew Hammersley off a scramble in the front of the net, and Portland grabbed the lead ten minutes later on a Oliver Ephraim Wright shot in the 36th minute. They extended the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later on a Nathan Igor Messer shot, but WSC countered when play came back, with Prince Saydee scoring on a 35 yard strike in the 45th minute, his fourth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2 at the break. WSC played the last 19 minutes of the match down a man, and could not find the equalizer in front of 2,938 fans. Portland ended up outshooting WSC 17-16 despite the homestanding club dominating 68% to 32% in possession time.

Last time in Florida: Karsen Henderlong's right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner beat keeper Dane Jacomen in the 83rd minute to give FC Naples a come from behind 2-1 win over WSC July 12. Juan Carlos Obregón converted on a penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal just 14 minutes in to put WSC up 1-0, before Jayden Onen tied the match in the 33rd minute with right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner, assisted by Henderlong following a set piece situation. The match stayed tied at 1-1 at the break, with neither side breaking through until Henderlong's late score.

Mackic Scores His Second First, Saydee Advances: Sunday brought an unusual "first" for WSC's Ermin Mackic. It was the second time this season he scored his first official USL League One goal, after having his first wiped off the official record books due to the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane. Then we have Prince Saydee, who has picked up WSC's scoring barrage since league leader Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. has been kept off the sheet the past two matches. Saydee now has five goals this season, second-most on the club.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-3 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Bolstering The Backline: Westchester Soccer Club announced Tuesday that they have signed Goalkeeper Enrique Roberto Facussé Hasbun to a contract. Hasbun, who starred at The University of Kentucky, joins WSC from Liga Nacional club Juticalpa, on loan from Motagua. Enrique had a standout career at the University of Kentucky, where he led the NCAA in shutouts (14), was fourth with .49 goals against average, and his .84 save percentage ranked 12th in Division I in 2018, when the Wildcats went 19-2-1, winning the Conference USA double and reaching the NCAA Elite Eight. He made his professional debut in 2023 with Motagua in the Honduran Professional League before being loaned first to Inter Palmira in Categoria Primera B in the Columbian Football League, and then to Primera B Cortuluá for a year. Enrique also has international experience with the Honduras U23 team, appearing in three matches in 2023.

WSC enters this weekend having allowed a league high 42 goals, and have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Obregón Booting The League: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 14 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 10 USL League One goals, which leads the league. His 59 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Against The Top Of The Table: WSC is 2-8-2 thus far against clubs in playoff positions thus far.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south. Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-8-2 overall, 0-6-2 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Close But Not: Eight of the last 11 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-7-0 in those eight matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had six matches decided by one goal, going 1-5-0 in the six thus far.

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-5-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On April 2.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 26 chances created rank 10th, while Jonathan Bolanos 25 chances created rank 112th in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 6th in scoring in USL League One with 28 goals, 9th in shots taken with 225, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%).

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 22 of the club's 35 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC hosts Richmond on September 3.

Westchester SC vs FC Naples

Paradise Sports Complex, Naples, Fla.

Date/Time of the Match August 30, 2025, 7 PM

Location: Paradise Sports Complex

WSC's Record 3-10-7

Opponent FC Naples

Record 9-7-5

Head Coach Matt Poland

Where to Watch the Game

Next Match; home vs. Richmond on September 3.







