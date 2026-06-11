MATCH DAY VLOG: Canada's World Cup Sendoff in Montreal

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Go behind the scenes with Montreal Alouettes Tyson Philpot and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund as they get exclusive access to Canada's Men's National Team at Stade Saputo.







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