Match Day Information: VFC vs PAC - May 25

May 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC hosts the first Salish Sea Derby of 2024 against Pacific FC. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC returned to Willoughby Park after claiming their first victory at Tim Hortons Field against Forge FC last week.

T he Eagles are now 3-2-1 (W-L-D) so far this season and sit only one point back from today's opponent, Pacific FC. Today marks the first derby of the season between the two B.C. teams after the series tied 2-2 at the end of 2023, in which VFC won the last two contests against PAC.

Vancouver will be looking to continue their undefeated streak at home and to take the lead in the Salish Sea Derby with a win today.

