Match 1 Relive Lewandowski's @chicagofire Debut
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026
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- LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
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- CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
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- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
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- FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Columbus Crew in First Leg of Hell Is Real Derby - FC Cincinnati
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- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
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