MASSIVE TD by Fletcher Gives Montreal the Lead Late in the Game: CFL

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Fletcher plays hero as he rushes for a 31-yard TD to give life to the Alouettes.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.