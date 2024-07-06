MASSIVE TD by Fletcher Gives Montreal the Lead Late in the Game: CFL
July 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Fletcher plays hero as he rushes for a 31-yard TD to give life to the Alouettes.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2024
