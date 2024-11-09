Massive Run from Sean Thomas Erlington Sets up a Montreal Touchdown: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Sean Thomas Erlington picks up 38 yards with a huge rush, setting up an 8-yard Kaion Julien-Grant touchdown.

