Massive Run from Sean Thomas Erlington Sets up a Montreal Touchdown: CFL

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Sean Thomas Erlington picks up 38 yards with a huge rush, setting up an 8-yard Kaion Julien-Grant touchdown.
