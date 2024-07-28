Massive Punt Block Leads to Ticats TD I CFL

July 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats get a big punt block from their special teams which leads to Bo Levi Mitchell connecting with Jevoni Robinson for the touchdown.

