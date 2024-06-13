Massive 76-Yard Pass Sets up Blue Bombers TD: CFL

June 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Blue Bombers shift momentum their way and take the lead in the 3rd quarter.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2024

Six fined from opening week - CFL

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.