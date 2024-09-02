MASSIVE 106 Yard Play by Jones Leads to Edmonton TD: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton adds to their lead in style. After a 106 yard running play by Jones the Elks punch through the Calgary defence to find the end zone.

