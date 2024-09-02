MASSIVE 106 Yard Play by Jones Leads to Edmonton TD: CFL
September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Edmonton adds to their lead in style. After a 106 yard running play by Jones the Elks punch through the Calgary defence to find the end zone.
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2024
- Alouettes Sign Five to Practice Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Sold Out: The Labour Day Classic Presented by Weathertech Will be Played in Front of a Capacity Crowd at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.