Massachusetts Pirates at Green Bay Blizzard

August 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

With just one game until the 2024 IFL National Championship, the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates (9-8) face off against the No. 1 Green Bay Blizzard (14-3) at the Resch Center, battling for the Eastern Conference Championship title. Which team will win this week and advance to the championship matchup?

