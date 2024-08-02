Massachusetts Pirates at Green Bay Blizzard
August 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Massachusetts Pirates YouTube Video
With just one game until the 2024 IFL National Championship, the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates (9-8) face off against the No. 1 Green Bay Blizzard (14-3) at the Resch Center, battling for the Eastern Conference Championship title. Which team will win this week and advance to the championship matchup?
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from August 2, 2024
- 2024 IFL Conference Championship Betting Lines - IFL
- 2024 IFL Conference Championships Preview - IFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Massachusetts Pirates Stories
- 2025 Massachusetts Pirates Season Tickets...$10??
- Pirates Roll over Quad City, Punching Their Ticket to 2024 IFL Playoffs
- Monday Night Football at the Tsongas Center
- Pirates Playoff Position on the Line vs. Steamwheelers
- Pirates Defeat Jacksonville, Putting an End to Their Three-Game Losing Streak