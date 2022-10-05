Mason's Monster Mash Returns to Segra Park October 27

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will be hosting the second annual Mason's Monster Mash at Segra Park Thursday, October 27 from 6-8 pm. Mason's Monster Mash will utilize Segra Park's outdoor concourse to allow kids to trick-or-treat around the ballpark with family and friends.

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be crafts for children, a limited concessions menu will be sold including alcoholic beverages for parents, some inflatables from the SCU Kids Zone will be open and Mason will be in costume to take pictures with trick-or-treaters.

General Admission tickets for the event are available for $5 and children two and under can enter for free. Tickets are now available to purchase online here. This event will follow Segra Park's cashless policy. Mason's Monster Mash sold out in its inaugural year at 500 attendees and the event is expected to sell out again this year.

Chris Lane comes to Segra Park Saturday for the Big Red Barn Retreat Fall Jam sponsored by Sonic Drive-In. Tickets start at $25. Fans can purchase tickets for the concert here. For more information about events at Segra Park, please visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

