Mason's Monster Mash Coming to Segra Park October 28

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will be hosting Mason's Monster Mash at Segra Park on Thursday, October 28 from 6-8 pm. Mason's Monster Mash will utilize Segra Park's 360-degree concourse to allow kids to trick-or-treat around the ballpark with family and friends.

Along with trick-or-treating, kids will be able to play in the inflatables in the SCU Kid's Zone and enjoy some Halloween music and scenery at Segra Park. Everyone's favorite mascot, Mason, will also be around trick-or-treating and taking photos. Concessions, including drinks, food and alcohol, will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Tickets will be $5 per person and will be sold as general admission. Children two and under will not require a ticket. Tickets are available for online purchase here. Parking for the event will be free. Segra Park's cashless policy will be in effect for both parking and concessions. Cash will not be accepted anywhere in the ballpark but can be exchanged for Fireflies gift cards at the event.

For more information about the Columbia Fireflies and other events around Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

