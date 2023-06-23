Mason Palmer Marks First Signing of the 2023-24 Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have signed defenseman Mason Palmer as their first player for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Palmer, who played collegiately at Northern Michigan University and Augsburg College, made his professional debut with the Havoc last season.

Starting his college career at Northern Michigan (NCAA D1), he appeared in 28 games during the 2019-20 season, followed by 23 games in the 2020-21 season. Palmer then moved on to Augsburg College (NCAA DIII), where he excelled with 22 assists in 29 games in the 2021-22 season and 16 points in 24 games in the 2022-23 season.

Last season, Palmer made an immediate impact with the Havoc in the SPHL, tallying 3 points in 9 games. His signing for the upcoming season is a testament to his growth and potential. The Havoc coaching staff is confident that Palmer's defensive skills and leadership qualities will contribute significantly to the team's success.

"Palms brings an awesome set of skills, great defensive instincts, good offensive feel, and natural leadership to our squad," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "We're excited to have him on board, and we're confident he'll continue to grow his game. With a younger team this year, we're excited to see what players like Palms can do in an expanded role."

