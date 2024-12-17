Mason Jones Posts (24 PTS, 14 AST, 12 REB) Triple-Double in Kings Win
December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 17, 2024
- Indiana Mad Ants Announce 2024 Winter Showcase Schedule - Indiana Mad Ants
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024 Winter Showcase Schedule - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.