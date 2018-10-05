Mason in Search of Friend to Go Trick-Or-Treating With
October 5, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C.- The Columbia Fireflies and Mason today announced that Mason is in search of a friend to spend his Halloween with! Fireflies Kids Club members can enter a contest for the chance to Trick-or-Treat with Mason by submitting their favorite Fireflies, or baseball, memory. The contest winner and their family will be joined by Mason for an hour-long candy filled Trick-or-Treating adventure on October 31.
Memories can be submitted directly to Mason at:
Send mail or deliver to: Email:
Attn: Mason Mason@ColumbiaFireflies.com
Spirit Communications Park
1640 Freed Street
Columbia, SC 29201
All submissions must be received by 5:00p.m. on Wednesday, October 24. Submissions must include the Kids Club members name and parent / guardian contact information. Winners will be notified on Friday, October 26.
