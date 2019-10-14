Mason in Search of a Trick-Or-Treating Partner

October 14, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C.- The Columbia Fireflies and Mason today announced that Mason is in search of a friend to spend his Halloween with. Children can enter a contest to win the opportunity to Trick-or-Treat with Mason. To enter, kids only need to submit a drawing of themselves with their pal Mason. The contest winner and their family will be joined by Mason for an hour-long Trick-or-Treating adventure on October 31.

Drawings can be submitted directly to Mason at:

By mail or delivery: By Email:

Attn: Mason Mason@ColumbiaFireflies.com

Segra Park

1640 Freed Street

Columbia, SC 29201

All submissions must be received by 5:00p.m. on Thursday, October 24th. Submissions must include the child's name, date of birth, address, and parent / guardian phone number and email address. Winners will be notified on Friday, October 25th.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.