Mason Continues Valentine's Day Gift Delivery Tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone? The Columbia Fireflies today announced that Mason will be handing out Valentines to your favorite Fireflies fan again this year.

Valentine's packages can be purchased for $40 and include two tickets to a 2021 Fireflies home game, a Fireflies stainless steel water bottle and two donuts from Duck Donuts. Mason will be delivering the special gifts Thursday and Friday, February 11-12.

Deliveries will be conducted in a safe and socially distanced manner. Packages will be left on doorsteps with a wave from Mason down the driveway. For those whose delivery is sent to their place of work, they will be asked to come to reception to receive their gift. Deliveries must be within 20 miles of Segra Park.

There are limited Valentines packages available. Packages can be purchased online here. After purchase, a Fireflies representative will reach out to schedule the delivery.

"We are excited to continue this tradition and spread the love throughout our Midlands community this Valentine's Day," said Ashlie DeCarlo, Fireflies Director of Marketing. "There is nothing more important than spreading love and joy right now, and we are fortunate to be able to do so in a safe and fun manner."

For more information about this event and other upcoming events at Segra Park and in the Midlands Community, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

