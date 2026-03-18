MASL Ten for Ten - Rob Stone (Fox Sports)

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On this season of Ten For Ten as we approach the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, we explore the connections between the indoor and outdoor games in the United States

In this debut episode of Season 3, we are proud to be joined by Rob Stone from FOX Sports, who joins us with the experience of covering nine FIFA World Cup tournaments for ESPN and FOX.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.