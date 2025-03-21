MASL Ten for Ten - Michael Lewis
March 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with United States soccer writing legend and the author of "Alive and Kicking: The incredible but true story of the Rochester Lancers", Michael Lewis
Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Sockers and Empire Tangle at Frontwave - San Diego Sockers
- Utica City Clinches Playoff Spot With Win Over Harrisburg - Utica City FC
- Playoff Berth, Positioning at Stake as Empire Faces Sockers Twice - Empire Strykers
- Heat Travel to Utica City Friday Night - Harrisburg Heat
- St. Louis Ambush Headed for Texas Showdown Saturday - St. Louis Ambush
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.