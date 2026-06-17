MASL Ten for Ten - Darwin Salas (Iowa Demonhawks, 2x TST Winner)

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On a special edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the owner of the Iowa Demonhawks, fresh off winning two million dollars at this year's edition of The Soccer Tournament, Darwin Salas!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.