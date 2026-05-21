MASL Ten for Ten - Alexi Lalas (USMNT, Fox Sports)

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On the season finale of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with one of the most iconic figures in American Soccer history, USMNT icon and current Fox Sports analyst, Alexi Lalas!







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from May 20, 2026

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