MASL Soccer Signal Awards: Soccer Signal

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Welcome back to Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

In episode eight, hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton celebrate the league's underrated and underappreciated stars during their end-of-season Soccer Signal awards. During the show's third segment, Numbers and Nuance, the pair breaks down the action from Game One of the Ron Newman Cup Finals between the San Diego Sockers and the Milwaukee Wave, and looks forward to the rest of the series.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Marcio Leite, who discusses how he developed his coaching philosophy, what is working for his team's offense, and about this year's MASL Defender of the Year, Mario Alvarez







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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