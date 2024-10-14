Sports stats



Texas Outlaws

MASL Replay - Texas Outlaws vs. Utica City FC - 1.21.24

October 14, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Texas Outlaws YouTube Video


The Texas Outlaws take on Utica City FC in a matchup of Eastern Division Powerhouses.
