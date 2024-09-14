MASL Replay - Milwaukee Wave vs. Dallas Sidekicks - 12.28.23

September 14, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







Milwaukee Wave face off against the Dallas Sidekicks at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.