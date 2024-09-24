MASL Replay - Kansas City Comets vs. Utica City FC - 01.28.24

September 24, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Kansas City Comets travel to the East Coast to play against Eastern Conference Rivals Utica City FC on the blue turf of the Adirondack Bank Center.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 24, 2024

Two Texas Outlaws Selected to Represent Team USA in USA vs. Mexico Match - Texas Outlaws

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.