MASL Replay - Harrisburg Heat vs. Baltimore Blast - 01.13.24
September 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Harrisburg Heat YouTube Video
East Coast Rivals Harrisburg Heat take on Baltimore Blast at SECU Arena.
Check out the Harrisburg Heat Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.