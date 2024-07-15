MASL Replay - Empire Strykers vs. St. Louis Ambush - 12.09.23
July 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video
The Empire Strykers take a trip to The Family Arena in St. Charles Missouri to take on the St. Louis Ambush in this MASL Classic showdown!
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2024
- Christian Anderaos Awarded Joseph Cairel Award - Kansas City Comets
- Anderaos Named Joseph Cairel Award Winner - MASL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Empire Strykers Stories
- Ronaldinho, Kaká Showcase Skills Alongside Empire's Ponce
- TST Update: Several Strykers Inch Closer to Million Dollars
- Fabián, Fellow Strykers Battle for $1 Million Starting Wednesday
- Ronaldinho and Kaka to Star in Celebrity Match at Toyota Arena
- Love Undercover with Empire's Fabián Premieres Thursday