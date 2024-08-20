MASL Replay - Dallas Sidekicks vs. St. Louis Ambush - 12.17.23

August 20, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks look to get a road W as they take on the St. Louis Ambush at the Family Arena in St. Charles MO.

