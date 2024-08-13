MASL Replay - Chihuahua Savage vs. San Diego Sockers - 1.14.24
August 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Chihuahua Savage YouTube Video
Defending MASL Champions Chihuahua Savage take on the Western Conference Leaders San Diego Sockers in this MASL Clash of the Titans.
Check out the Chihuahua Savage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 13, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.