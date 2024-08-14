Sports stats



Baltimore Blast

MASL Replay - Baltimore Blast vs. Empire Strykers - 12.15.23

August 14, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Baltimore Blast YouTube Video


Baltimore Blast travel coast to coast to take on the Empire Strykers at Toyota Arena
Check out the Baltimore Blast Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 14, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central